Game: Lassiter (0-1) at Pope (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lassiter 20, Pope 13
All-time series: Lassiter leads 19-8
Prediction: Pope 23, Lassiter 7
When Lassiter makes the short trip to Pope this weekend, the two rivals will each be fighting for their first win of the season.
Pope has not had the opportunity to play a game that counts. The Greyhounds had a high-intensity scrimmage against Wheeler, but have yet to officially start their season. Lassiter kicked the new year off on Aug. 23, but things didn’t go as planned in the opener.
The Trojans dropped the game to Harrison by a final of 47-3. A 31 point second quarter from the Hoyas, fueled by Lassiter miscues and a pair of defensive touchdowns by Harrison, doomed the Trojans in week one. Coach Sean Thom wasn’t pleased, but did see some positives, especially defensively.
“If you weren’t at the game, you’re going to look at the score and say ‘damn the defense didn’t really play well,’” Thom said. “I think that’s completely false. It’s a 6-0 game with about five minutes left in the second quarter and then we give up a pick-six, a fumble six and that makes the defense look really bad. I think the defense played scrappy and really tough. Even the field goals they gave up they’re playing on a short field. You give them the ball on the 35 yard line and hold them to a field goal, there’s a lot of positive in that.”
This week, Lassiter’s defense will go up against a Pope offense that is trying to pair an improved passing game with its already fearsome running attack. Pope coach Tab Griffin feels that this is an area that Pope needs to see improvement in if the Greyhounds are to take the next step forward this season.
“We win the games we’re supposed to win by being able to (run the football), but we’re not going to get to that next level,” Griffin said. “In order for us to take that next leap, we’ve got to be able to throw the ball. That’s really all we’ve been focusing on this spring, this summer.”
Thom and Lassiter know Pope’s strength is on the ground and will look to stop the run first and force Pope to prove that its passing game has progressed.
“They want to run the ball,” Thom said. “As a defensive-minded guy you want to preach stop the run. That’s going to be our number one focus, take away what they do best.”
If Lassiter does succeed and take away the Greyhounds’ strength, the game could come down to how well returning starting quarterback Kemper Hodges and the Pope passing game can move the ball.
When the two teams met last season, Lassiter pulled away late to win a close game at home against the favored Greyhounds. A touchdown on fourth down with six minutes on the clock put the Trojans up 20-13. That lead held up as the Trojans forced a Pope turnover on the next possession to end the game.
“Last year we gave ourselves a chance to win and I felt like we made mistakes at the wrong time,” Griffin said. “For us, we’ve been harping on ‘We’ve got to finish when we have that chance, you can’t make the costly penalty or turnover at the wrong time.’”
Griffin and his staff haven’t forgotten how last year’s game slipped away, and they have gone to great lengths to make sure their players don’t either.
“All week, everywhere they’ve seen where we’ve had the score up from last year,” Griffin said. “We’ve been playing it in the weight room, during practice on the scoreboard we’ve posted it, kind of everywhere our kids have seen we’ve flashed that score in their face so they get an idea of ‘Hey listen, we’ve got to finish this thing off.’”
Lassiter’s slip up in its first game of the season isn’t influencing anything on either side of the preparations this week. Thom is stressing improvement to his Trojans and believes there’s absolutely no reason to panic.
On the flip side, Griffin and Pope go into Friday prepared to face a team they know is better than it showed the week before and one that already has 48 minutes of football under its belt.
“We know they’re going to be better in game two than they are in game one,” Griffin said. “They present a lot of problems for us, they do some unique stuff on defense that kind of concerns us. We’ve got to be able to overcome the first-game jitters and answer their second game because they’ve got a game experience on us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.