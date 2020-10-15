Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-4, 0-2) at Lassiter (1-4, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Lassiter 7, Kennesaw Mountain 3
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 17, Lassiter 14
Lassiter and Kennesaw Mountain are still building their program’s foundation, have struggled at times in the first half of the season.
The teams are looking to put four quarters of good football together, and close out leads when the opportunites present themselves.
Both issues will be in focus for the Trojans and Mustangs heading into Friday’s Region 6AAAAAA game at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Kennesaw Mountain, which is still seeking its first victory, let a lead get away in its season opener against East Paulding. The Mustangs got out to a slow start in its 27-22 loss to Discovery the following week before making a second half run.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom is preaching to his team to not be afraid to win after suffering a 13-12 loss to Wheeler last week after holding a 12-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
“It really boils down to not shooting yourself in the foot,” Thom said. “We need to quit making the stupid mistakes and focus on what we have to do to finish. There’s a huge difference in playing to win and playing not to lose. Our motto is to go out and win a game.”
Lassiter is scoring more points than it did last year when it averaged only six points a game. The Trojans are now averaging 16, with their best effort coming in a 30-13 win over South Cobb.
What Lassiter really wants are more wins.
“Has there been improvement? No doubt,” Thom said. “But you have to go out and win a game. Twelve points doesn’t win a game.”
Kennesaw Mountain has had a tough break, opening its Region 6AAAAAA slate with arguably three of the toughest teams. The Mustangs fell 21-6 to state runner-up Allatoona and then lost 51-20 to Sprayberry. They were scheduled to face Kell last week before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
With not playing for two weeks, the Sprayberry loss still lingers and Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said the last two weeks the team has been focused on itself.
“We’re a young team still,” Carmean said. “The back half of our schedule is when we’re starting to mature so hopefully we can be competitive and find a way to finish.
“Missing out on the game last week meant we had another week to fix us.”
