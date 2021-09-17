MARIETTA -- The first half was all about the explosive plays and lead changes, but Lassiter's defense made the big plays in the second half, and the Trojans' offense did just enough to pull out a 27-21 win over Wheeler on Friday at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
Lassiter (2-3, 2-1 Region 6AAAAAA) scored the only points of the second half on 25- and 39-yard field goals from Drew Campbell, after the score was tied at 21-all at halftime.
“That is a heck of a job playing shutout football in the second half,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We had momentum (in the second half) since the defense was setting us up in the plus side of the territory, but we just couldn't finish the drives. But special teams played a huge role. I am just proud of the win.
The teams combined to gain a mere 175 yards of total offense in the second half. Lassiter caused three fumbles and recovered two in the half.
“We would have loved to turn those fumbles into six (points),” Thom said, “but we ended up turning them into three.”
The first half was a completely different story, as the teams combined for more than 400 yards of total offense and had several long scoring plays.
Lassiter opened the scoring on a 46-yard touchdown strike from Bryson Harrison to Danny Curran with 9:21 left in the first quarter. Curran had seven catches for 114 yards.
Wheeler (0-4, 0-2) then put together an 11-play scoring drive and took the lead on a 50-yard touchdown run by quarterback Marcus Romain.
The Lassiter defense did not allow any points in the second half, but Thom and the rest of the coaching staff had some words for the defensive unit at halftime after allowing 21 points in the first half.
“I let the coaches rip tail a little bit, but, at the same time I just said finish the drill,” Thom said. “This is why you do what you do in the summer. This is why you do what you do on a daily basis. I said finish the drill, and they came out and did it. I challenged the defense and, obviously, they stepped up to the challenge.”
Romain had 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the first half, but Lassiter's defense kept him bottled up in the second half as he finished the game with 15 carries for 96 yards.
The Trojans regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Harrison with 10:52 left in the second quarter, and a successful two-point conversion left Lassiter with a 14-7 lead.
Not even 2 minutes later, Romain connected with Jordan McInnis for a 48-yard touchdown and a 14-all tie.
McInnis hauled in five catches for 118 yards.
Following an interception by Tre'Vaughn Calhoun, Romain scored his second rushing touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run with 7:21 left in the first half to put Wheeler up 21-14.
Samuel Gadsden then kick-started Lassiter's next drive with a 68-yard carry, and Cullen English caught a 7-yard touchdown from Harrison for the 21-all tie.
Gadsden led all rushers with 140 yards on 16 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.