Game: Lassiter (0-0) at River Ridge (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: River Ridge 49, Lassiter 21
All-time series: River Ridge leads 1-0
Prediction: River Ridge 38, Lassiter 20
River Ridge kicks off the 2021 season by hosting Lassiter on Friday night.
The Knights, who went 11-1 overall and 6-0 in Region 7AAAAAA last season, are looking for another fast start behind the county’s top rusher, Amehre Morrison.
Morrison carried the ball 265 times last season for 1,958 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led Cherokee County in each of those categories.
“We move him around, and we use him in different ways,” River Ridge coach Michael Collins said. “We are going to continue to do that, very similar to what we did with him last year, but we are going to take what the defense gives us.”
Collins likes where the Knights are at as the preseason nears an end. He said he feels they are progressing well on the field and have a good grasp of everything so far.
Consistency has been both a focus and a strength for River Ridge in the preseason. The Knights’ coach said he feels confident in his group’s understanding of the schemes and its ability to physically execute his vision. With just a few days remaining before the first game, he now shifts to the mental preparation.
“We will try to get the physical part done, obviously, but the main thing to me right now is the mental side,” Collins said. “I think, mentally, what we are doing a good job of is we look like we understand what needs to be done, play in and play out.”
Lassiter has struggled over the last three seasons and went 2-8 overall last year. Collins is not taking his first matchup lightly, however.
“They are a much-improved football team from last season,” Collins said. “They have a really good offensive scheme and a good defensive scheme, so it should be a good matchup. As far as how we match up with them, we will have to see on Friday.”
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said he feels good about the direction of his team leading up to the season opener. The Trojans have what could be their best offensive line in three years and are focused on protecting second-year starting quarterback Bryson Harrison.
“Harrison had a great offseason,” Thom said. “He had a great spring, great summer. We still need to see him develop and grow into that leadership role, but I think he is someone who can have a good year for us.”
Thom said the Trojans’ focus on Friday starts with containing the dynamic Morrison. Lassiter looks to limit penalties and be disciplined on the defensive end while playing complementary football on offense.
“It is a huge challenge for us,” Thom said. “We looked at what River Ridge was able to do last year and the guys they have coming back. For us, being able to stop the run is where it all starts.”
