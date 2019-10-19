Lassiter was in the game for most of the first half, but mistakes on offense and special teams allowed Roswell to pull away in the second half for a 42-6 victory Friday at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
“This is something we have to continue to work on,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “In region play, we have to be as perfect as we can be and play football in all three phases of the game.”
While Lassiter’s offense has done a better job moving the football, it’s still seeking its identity.
The Trojans were trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, the defense made a stop, but the game started to change when Lassiter muffed a punt that led to a Roswell touchdown.
An interception return for a touchdown by the Hornets early in the second half opened a 21-0 lead. A second interception returned for a touchdown put the game out of reach.
Lassiter had a field goal attempt that was blocked in the game and didn’t get on the board until early in the fourth quarter when Brayden Lind hit Matt Grachen for a 75-yard touchdown.
“At some point, we’re going to have to score a meaningful touchdowns,” Thom said. “That’s no disrespect to anybody, but we want to be neck-to-neck in these games instead of playing catch-up the entire time.”
