MARIETTA -- For the second straight week, Lassiter saw an early lead evaporate, but Jaheem Murray made sure the Trojans would walk away with a 16-10 win over Wheeler Friday.
With Wheeler (0-2) putting together their best drive of the second half, the Lassiter lead looked to be in jeopardy, but Murray intercepted Marcus Romain's pass with 5:10 remaining and returned it to midfield.
The Trojans (1-1) then ran out the clock to secure the win.
Lassiter coach Sean Thom said it felt good to secure a win after the Trojans' surrendered a lead to Etowah in the opening game of the season last week.
“After what happened to us in the second half last week, where we were up 14-3 and couldn't finish it, Jaheem just made a phenomenal play,” Thom said. “Other than that blunder we had at the end of the first half, they played lights-out.”
Before Murray's interception, Wheeler's offense had come back to life after not moving the ball much since Romain connected with Tre'Vaughn Calhoun for a 57-yard touchdown with 56 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats got their first three first downs of the second half when Josiah Allen rushed for 17 yards with 7 minutes left to play, Romain rushed for 22 yards and Allen chipped in an 11-yard run. Wheeler was inching in on the red zone when Murray intercepted Romain.
“That was big. To me, that is what we have lacked over the last four years,” Thom said. “When it starts to feel like it is going bad, and you could almost see it in our kids, the crumbling and the self-destructing -- but Griffin Mack puts great pressure on (Romain). He throws off of his back foot, and Jaheem makes a heck of a play.
“I am proud that our offense had to work a 4-minute scenario and did what they did. Being able move the ball there and close out the game is a good feeling.”
Lassiter scored the first 10 points of the game on a 41-yard field goal by Drew Campbell on the first drive of the game, and then Murray rushed in from 10 yards out for the 10-0 lead with 4:35 to play in the first quarter.
Wheeler's Eliezar Lara cut the Lassiter lead to 10-3 with a 23-yard field goal with 9:54 to play in the first half. Samuel Gadsden scored on a 9-yard rushing touchdown on the Trojans' next drive.
The teams combined to gain only 450 yards of total offense, and only 151 of those in the second half. Thom said the defenses were locked-in during the second half.
“Defensively, you want to tip your cap to both sides,” Thom said. “I don't know how many times we got into the red zone and didn't come away with points.”
Lassiter had a few opportunities to pad the lead in the second half, but a couple missed field goals kept the lead at 16-10 for the entire second half. Thom said he did not let kicker Drew Campbell get discouraged.
“We have a phenomenal kicker. He is going to go Ivy League somewhere,” Thom said. “He was disappointed, and I told him, 'Drew, that is complementary football.' It feels good when someone picks the kicker up. He will learn from it, but I am sure he will have another game-winner, like he did last year, at some point."
