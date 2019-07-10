Lassiter will continue what has become a summer tradition, hosting the 12th annual Lutzie 43 7-on-7 tournament Friday.
The 15 participating teams will be divided into three pools of five teams each to decide seeding for the bracketed tournament. Pool play will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until 11 a.m. on Lassiter’s three artificial turf fields.
The teams will then be given a break following pool play before the single-elimination tournament begins around 12:15 p.m.
Lassiter, Kell, Whitefield Academy, Osborne, Pope, Campbell and a pair of teams from Walton will represent Cobb County at the tournament. Cherokee, River Ridge and Sequoyah will make the short trips from Cherokee County, while other teams include South Forsyth, Dunwoody, Gilmer and Centennial.
The tournament takes its name from the Lutzie 43 Foundation, which was started in the memory of Philip Lutzenkirchen, the former Lassiter and Auburn football standout who died in a wreck in 2014.
“I think it’s a good thing for Lassiter to honor him,” first-year Lassiter coach Sean Thom said of Lutzenkirchen. “I think it was easy to name this tournament after the Lutzie association, but for us to continue on, he’s got such a great message that, football aside, I think every person needs to hear.”
Admission to the tournament is free, and concessions will be available for purchase.
