MARIETTA -- Lassiter could not overcome penalties, turnovers and special teams’ miscues, and fell to Lambert 54-21 at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Friday.
The Trojans’ struggles started early, when Lambert linebacker Jake Johnson picked off a Bryson Harrison pass on the first possession. Lambert then drew the first blood on a 48-yard field goal by Alex Mitchell.
Johnson would also intercept a pass thrown by punter Luke O’Malley, after a botched punt attempt in the end zone. The Longhorns would again use the field position to punch it in for a late first half score, upping their lead to 27-8 with 46 seconds in the half. Johnson made his presence known again on the last play of the half, sacking Harrison as time expired.
Special teams was an issue for Lassiter, with a fumble lost on a muffed punt, a shanked punt for 14 yards, a missed field goal and the interception.
The Trojans looked to be righting the ship early, when Harrison found Cullen English behind the defense for a 77-yard score with 3:57 left in the first quarter. After converting the 2-point conversion, the score stood at 10-8, but that’s a close as Lassiter would get.
The Trojans turned the ball over five times, with three interceptions and losing two fumbles and had 12 penalties for 94 yards.
Junior Samuel Gasden was a bright spot out of the backfield, accounting for 90 rushing yards on just 10 carries.
The Trojans showed heart late, with Harrison hitting Danny Curran for a 53-yard score down the sideline with just seconds left in the fourth.
Curran would finish the night four receptions for 95 yards, and English led the receiving corps with four catches for 138 yards.
