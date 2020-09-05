SUWANEE -- While the coronavirus remained a topic of discussion, it was the talk of a new-look Lambert team and new coach Tommy Watson that had everyone excited.
Lambert scored 27 unanswered points, its defense did not allow a touchdown and the Longhorns beat Campbell 34-9 to earn their first win since 2018, snapping a 16-game slump.
Meanwhile, Campbell (0-1) was left to watch its losing streak stretch to 19 games, dating back early in the 2018 season.
From the pregame warmups to the opening kickoff, there was an excitement in the air that had not shown itself at Lambert in some time.
The Longhorns (1-0) were a little too anxious to get going, as they fumbled after receiving the opening kickoff. The defense held tough, however, and allowed the Spartans only a field goal by Dzenan Cerimagic, trailing 3-0.
Cerimagic later added a 50-yard field goal that gave Campbell a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
It did not take Lambert long to work out the first-game jitters in the second quarter, as quarterback Ashton Smith made a perfect 25-yard pass to wide receiver Kojo Antwi to tie the game 6-all, and then take a 7-6 lead after the point-after attempt was good from kicker Brice Rogers.
The Spartans marched downfield on their next possession and had first-and-goal, but some great tackling and a penalty forced Cerimagic to kick another field goal and go up 9-7 at the half.
The second half was a different story for Lambert as it kicked off to the Spartans to begin the half.
Campbell fumbled on its first possession after halftime, and the rout was on.
Running back Darren Guy scored on a 4-yard run, giving the Longhorns a 13-9 lead, though the extra point failed.
About 6 minutes later, running back Robert Riddle scored from 19 yards out to give Lambert a 20-9 lead. Campbell had a couple of good drives in the second half, but they were either stopped by big penalties or stopped by the tenacious Longhorn defense.
In the fourth quarter, an unnecessary-roughness penalty against Campbell moved the ball down to the Spartans’ 3-yard line, where Guy scored his second touchdown of the game, making the score 27-9.
Smith, who had played a great game for most of the night, was substituted for backup James Tyre. Tyre, not wanting to let an opportunity go to waste, took the ball on a keeper around the right side and ran for a 58-yard touchdown to end the game 34-9.
