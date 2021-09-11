MARIETTA -- A 10-yard run touchdown by Harrison Cooper set up an early fourth-quarter lead as Lakeview Academy later sealed a 31-20 victory over Walker on Friday at Robertson Field.
With 11:53 on the clock in the fourth quarter, Cooper’s 10-yard run and an extra point made it 24-20. The Lions (1-2) added a 7-yard run with 18 seconds left in the game to make it 31-20.
Cooper had a total of 165 passing yards, going 14-for-29 with one interception.
“We are in the infancy of a rebuild, and I think you can definitely see that when we play,” Walker coach Gary Nelson said. “We dressed 45 kids tonight, and only 15 of them played football last year. Our kids are such high-character guys and I’m really proud of them.”
Walker (0-4) totaled 283 yards, rushing for 118.
Walker put its first three points up with a 37-yard field goal from Lucas Cardona with 5 minutes left in the first half to make it 10-3. Lakeview answered on the next drive with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Sam Perrott to make it 17-3.
“We went down 17-3, and our kids showed tremendous character to battle back into the game,” Nelson said. “We are such a young team, and we did things tonight we have never done before.”
Walker trailed 17-10 at the end of the first half after Harrison McClure connected on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Kraal.
“Harrison had a really good game, and he plays so hard,” Nelson said. “He is a great Walker Wolverine and enjoys being a competitor for our school. He started his fourth game tonight, so he is still working to learn some things, but he handles it so well.”
McClure passed for 165 yards, going 14-for-29 with an interception.
With just over 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Walker pulled ahead at 20-17 after a 1-yard touchdown pass from McClure to Robert Larson.
“I’m so excited that our kids are getting better, but we are just not there yet,” Nelson said. “As a program, we can’t dig 17-3 holes. We can’t make mistakes and have penalties."
Lakeview started the scoring early on the first drive of the game after a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Isaac Marcero. With just over 8 minutes left in the second quarter, Brayan Ramsey scored on a field goal to push the Lions to a 10-0 lead.
Lakeview had a total of 337 yards, rushing for 148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.