MARIETTA — Corbin LaFrance returned from injury to throw for five touchdowns — all in the first half — as Kell cruised to a 43-13 victory over South Cobb on Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
After playing their first game in three weeks due to the cancellation of last week’s Region 6AAAAAA game against Kennesaw Mountain following a bye week, the Longhorns did not take very long to knock off any rust.
After going three-and-out on its first offensive possession, Kell (2-2, 2-0) scored touchdowns on six of its next seven possessions, taking a 37-6 lead into halftime.
LaFrance connected on touchdown passes of 50 and 28 yards to Jamal Hill, a 66-yard pass to Darius Dye, a 3-yard pass to Savion Riley and 14 yards to Xavier Parris. Parris also added a 32-yard touchdown run.
LaFrance went 15-of-28 for 300 yards, while Hill caught six passes for 141 yards to go along with his two touchdowns as the Longhorns racked up 413 yards of total offense.
Even though there were areas where Kell will need to clean up after being off for three weeks, including six failed point-after conversions, coach Brett Sloan was proud of his team’s effort.
“After some things we’ve been through the last couple of weeks, it’s just good to get out and play and get a win.” Sloan said. “I told them it’s always good to win, but we’ve got a lot of things we need to learn from tonight’s game, and we’ll do our best to make sure we’ll get those lessons taught.”
Jonathan Simmons’ 2-yard run got South Cobb (0-5, 0-4) on the scoreboard midway in the second quarter, after Kell already took a 25-0 lead. Javon Clark’s 46-yard run set up the score four plays earlier.
Clark rushed for 77 yards.
After Simmons added a second touchdown run of 1 yard, Kell’s Tyler Barrett scored on a 3-yard run to give the Longhorns a 43-13 late in the third quarter to close the scoring.
“All our goals are still ahead of us,” Sloan said. “We’ve got an opportunity to do those, but we have to continue to get better is the big deal. We can’t rest on the fact that we are 2-0 (in the region). At the end of the day, all that means is the worst we can do is be 2-5 in the region. We’ve got to take it a week at a time and continue to get better and progress each week.”
South Cobb coach Terry Jones had one message for his team after the game as he awaited the return of a few of his key players from injuries.
“You’ve got to take pride in your job,” Jones said. “Whatever that job may be, you have to take pride in it and practice and play 100 miles per hour. Even in the classroom, you have to take pride in your schoolwork. The things we do in the classroom, or kids do on Zoom, it carries over to the football field.”
