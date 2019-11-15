DECATUR — On a cold night at Avondale Stadium, Kell’s Corbin LaFrance threw for two touchdowns and David Mbadinga rushed for 125 yards in a 48-32 win over Columbia in the opening round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
Kell (9-2) will travel to Starr’s Mill for Round 2.
“(Mbadinga) is just a really good football player,” Longhorns coach Brett Sloan said. “I think everybody knows that now.”
The Eagles knew it on his second carry of the night. After a short punt gave Kell good field position, Mbadinga took a handoff up the middle for a 37-yard score, the first of his two rushing touchdowns on the night.
“We just kept feeding him the ball and tried to put him in position to make plays,” Sloan said.
The biggest plays in the game happened on special teams. The game’s first score came after Kell forced the Eagles to punt deep in their own territory. A bad snap led to a scramble for the ball won by Arthur Nwandu for an early 7-0 lead.
Early in the second quarter, another poor punt by Columbia (5-6) put the Longhorns in business. Two completions from LaFrance to Jamal Hill, who had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, set up a 2-yard run by Mbadinga.
“That’s an area we thought we might have an advantage in,” Sloan said.
The Eagles came back behind quarterback Octavious Griffin. The senior would complete 9-of-11 passes to end the first half, hitting William Hemsley for a 22-yard score, but Columbia still trailed 27-12.
“They played hard,” Columbia coach Briand Montgomery said, “and we came up short.”
They came up short despite a third quarter that began with a 12-play drive from Kell that died in the red zone. The ensuing field goal attempt was blocked and Columbia’s Royce Tolbert ran untouched for more than 70 yards to cut the lead to nine.
“They blocked a field goal and scored off it as well, so we had our issues as well,” Sloan said. “They’re were big plays on both sides of the ball all over the place tonight and special teams was a part of it.”
The Eagles’ defense forced a three-and-out and Griffin followed by connecting with Hemsley for 27 yards, and then he connected with Anthony Dennis on the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown to make it a 27-24 game.
“We could have panicked when they closed the score,” Sloan said. “But nobody panicked, we kept making plays and I told them that would a huge key going forward.”
LaFrance, who finished 10 of 19 for 213 yards, answered with a simple screen pass. After avoiding the initial defenders, Jaylon Brown found his blockers and ran 62 yards for a touchdown that put the game out of reach.
“It’s just survive and advance this time of the year,” Sloan said. “We have a couple of guys beat up, so we’re going to see if we can get them healthy by next Friday.”
