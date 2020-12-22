Kennesaw State Senior Associate Athletic Director Scott Whitlock has announced his retirement, effective at the end of the month.
Whitlock has served KSU for over 36 years, dating back to its infancy in athletics. The 2012-13 academic year marked the conclusion of a storied career as the Owls softball coach.
Whitlock led KSU to back-to-back Division II national championships in 1995 and 1996. In his 21 seasons coaching fastpitch, he compiled an overall record of 997-296 (.771), placing him near the top in most NCAA softball coaching categories. he continued that success after the university's transition to Division I in 2006. The Bostwick native compiled a 228-157 (.592) overall record in eight seasons at the Division I level including winning the ASUN Conference regular season title in 2007 and 2012.
Whitlock produced 18 consecutive 35-win seasons from 1991 to 2008; he had fifteen 40-win campaigns and four seasons in which his clubs won 50 or more games. Additionally, Whitlock led the Owls to nine consecutive seasons (1992-2000) in which they never lost more than a single-digit number of games. Every year from 1991 through 2002, Whitlock led the Owls to a final top-10 national ranking.
“Coach Whitlock’s service to the Owl Nation has been nothing less than remarkable and his leadership on our executive staff has been an indispensable asset,” KSU athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “Very few coaches and athletic administrators amass a legacy the department can build upon for generations to come.”
As a member of the administrative team, Whitlock has been responsible for capital projects, as well as serving as the program administrator for softball, women's golf, men’s golf and volleyball. He also worked closely with the football program, assisting with scheduling and facilities. He has served as a member of both the department’s strategic and management teams and assisted in the day-to-day management of the 18-sport intercollegiate athletics program. Among the capital projects Whitlock has managed are the renovations of the football coaching staff offices and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
