KSU's Silas named ASUN Freshman of the Week

Staff reports
Sep 13, 2022

Juandarion Silas

Kennesaw State linebacker Juandarion Silas was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week after recording five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and forcing a fumble in the Owls' game at Cincinnati.

Kennesaw State linebacker Juandarion Silas was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Week for his efforts against Cincinnati last weekend.

Silas recorded five tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss and forced a fumble, which led to a field goal.

Through two games, the Athens native has nine tackles (eight solo) and two forced fumbles. He is the only freshman to start for Kennesaw State's defense.

It was the first award for Silas in his career, and he was the first Owl to an award this football season.

Kennesaw State (0-2) has a bye week before returning to play Sept. 24 for its home opener against Wofford (0-2) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

KSU falls to No. 22 in coaches' poll

After being ranked No. 23 in the STATS Perform Football Championship Subdivision Top 25, the Owls came in at No. 22 in the American Football Coaches Association's poll.

Kennesaw State was No. 18 before its 63-10 loss to Football Bowl Subdivision power Cincinnati.

The ranking gave Kennesaw State its 62nd consecutive week in the coaches' Top 25, dating back to Oct. 30 of the 2017 season.
