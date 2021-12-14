Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd and East Tennessee State running back Quay Holmes were named HERO Sports FCS All-American first-teamers Tuesday.
Both Shepherd and Holmes, a former McEachern High School standout, led their respective teams to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Shepherd was selected at the all-purpose position, which recognizes the best dual-threat athlete on the field. He also received recognition at quarterback on the sophomore All-American team.
Shepherd surpassed multiple team records during a breakout season and became the first Kennesaw State quarterback to win 11 of his first 12 starts. He threw a program-record 15 touchdown passes and became the first player to throw four touchdown passes in a single game.
Shepherd also set a Big South Conference record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a conference game with 179 and finished with an FCS-leading 23 rushing touchdowns.
The Big South Offensive Player of the Year finished the season 77-for-123 (62.6%) with 1,341 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. He had a team-high 1,016 rushing yards and averaged 10.6 points per game, which ranked third in the FCS. Shepherd was also one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award.
Holmes was named a first-team running back after finishing the season with an East Tennessee State-record 1,553 rushing yards to go along with 17 touchdowns. Holmes is one of the top three finalists for the Walter Payton Award and is now the Buccaneers' all-time leading rusher (4,264), scorer (306 points) and touchdowns leader (51).
The Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year capped off the season with a team-best 1,884 all-purpose yards. It is the third time HERO Sports has honored Holmes as an All-American, but the first time he has made the first team.
Holmes recently announced he has made himself eligible for the 2022 NFL draft. He will also compete in the Hula Bowl, a college all-star game in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 15.
