After playing three games in the Hattiesburg regional, Kennesaw State’s season came to a close with a 4-3 extra-inning loss to top-seeded Southern Miss on Sunday.
The loss makes KSU’s final record at 36-28, but the weekend included a pair of heartbreaking defeats instead of what could have been a potential regional title.
John Bezdicek made his 17th start and tossed 5⅓ innings against the Golden Eagles. The southpaw allowed one hit, struck out four and ended his collegiate career with 307 total strikeouts.
Brayden Eidson entered in relief and threw three innings. The left-hander recorded four strikeouts and surrendered only one earned run. Eidson also added an RBI single in the game.
The Owls took the lead in the ninth innings
Cash Young, who set a team record with 17 home runs on the season, scored two of the three Kennesaw State runs, including the go-ahead in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, Southern Miss tied the game in the ninth and won it with a bases loaded single in the 10th.
Kennesaw State 9, Army 8: The Owls threw four pitchers in the contest while reliever Nathan Holler earned the win. The sophomore entered in the seventh and tossed one inning to get the Owls out of a jam. Freshman Harry Cain closed the game, pitching the final 1⅔ innings and allowing only one hit while striking out two to earn the first save of his collegiate career.
Josh Hatcher and Donovan Cash led the team, each going 3-for-5. Hatcher picked up three RBI after hitting two home runs.
Kennesaw State rallied for four runs on five hits in the fifth to tie the game at 6-6. The Owls took their second lead of the day with two-outs in the sixth when Tyler Simon scored on a wild pitch.
With the game tied 7-7 in the seventh, Nick Hassan laced a single to center field which scored two and moved the Owls back ahead.
LSU 14, Kennesaw State 11: The Owls’ regional schedule began against LSU in a game in which it led for seven innings.
Leading 11-4 heading to the bottom of the eighth, the Tigers scored 10 runs to turn a seven-run deficit to a three-run victory.
Jack Myers pitched 5 1/3 innings of relief for the KSU pitching staff. The right-hander struck out seven batters and retired seven straight Tigers at one point in the game.
Simon went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, while Josh Hatcher went 3-for-4 with a run batted in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.