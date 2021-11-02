KENNESAW — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon does not make comparisons of his players very often, so when he compares one to the likes former Owls receiver Justin Sumpter, people take notice.
That is exactly what Bohannon did Tuesday when he was talking about current wide receiver Xavier Hill.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt freshman caught a career-high three passes for 36 yards against Gardner-Webb on Saturday, but two of the catches were fade routes where he went up, over a defender and caught the ball for a touchdown.
That includes the game-winning touchdown pass with 11 seconds to play, which lifted the Owls to a 34-30 victory.
“You saw some things he can do for us,” Bohannon said. “You go back into the early days when we got to rolling, we had a guy you could throw it up, too — No. 15 (Sumpter) — and it was good stuff. So, if we can gain some trust, we might see an element of that as we go forward.”
Hill has the size and hand strength to do many of the things Sumpter did during his Kennesaw State career, which saw him become the program’s all-time leader in catches (111), receiving yards (1,989) and receiving touchdowns (21).
However, for Hill, a three-star recruit who caught 37 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior at Alabama’s Pleasant Grove High School, he still has some proving and improving to do for his coaches.
“I give (Hill) a hard time because we know he has a lot of ability, and we’ve seen him do (what was seen Saturday) a lot in practice on multiple occasions,” Bohannon said. “What we’ve been trying to do is gain trust in him in practice to go play, so that he can go block the right guy, so that he can run the right route.
“Playing on a Saturday is about trust. Can you go do your job? You might not win every battle, but we’re not going to turn guys loose or create negative situations.”
Bohannon said he and his assistants have been working with Hill for weeks on that process. He is getting better, but he is not quite there yet.
“He did better Saturday, but he turned a guy loose on a critical third down. He made a nice catch and then didn’t take care of the ball and got it knocked loose,” Bohannon said.
“So there’s some things where we’re growing, we’re learning. The more he does (the correct) things, the more he’s going to play.”
Injury report
Kennesaw State continues to be hampered by injuries. Bohannon said a couple of areas specifically affected are the offensive line and the defensive backfield.
One area that could join that list in a hurry is quarterback.
While Xavier Shepherd is entrenched as the starter, Jonathan Murphy, for the first time, was not listed as the backup on the weekly depth chart. This week, 5-10, 175-pound sophomore DeAngelo Hardy got the honor.
Hardy has played in four games this season in a mop-up role. He has seven carries for 21 yards and has yet to throw a pass.
If the Owls have to go to a third quarterback, that would likely mean Arendez Fedd, a true freshman from Locust Grove.
Bohannon said he hoped Murphy could return to practice this week as he has missed much of the season with lower-body injuries.
Pipeline to Pittsburgh
When the Owls head north to the Pittsburgh area to face Robert Morris on Saturday afternoon, they will not be the only ones from Cobb County at the game.
The Colonials have begun a pipeline from the county — more specifically from Kell High School. That includes freshman trio of former Longhorns in quarterback Corbin LaFrance and wide receivers Jamal Hill and Jaylon Brown.
LaFrance and Hill have yet to take the field this season, but Brown has earned a starting role. He has caught 10 passes for 147 yards and ran three times for 37 yards.
On the air
The game against Robert Morris, scheduled for a noon kickoff, can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
