KENNESAW — Isaac Foster said he was excited to be back on the field with his teammates as Kennesaw State began fall camp this week.
“It feels great getting out here for the first time and doing some of the things we used to do as a team,” the senior running back said. “We’re excited to be back.”
Kennesaw State finished 4-1 in a difficult spring season, finished second in the Big South Conference behind Monmouth for the second consecutive year.
“(The spring) was difficult for everybody, I think, for all the teams that got to play or didn’t even get to play,” Foster said. “You know, just as far as taking a COVID test every week, being virtual through meetings and stuff like that. It was very difficult, but you know, we made it through, thank God, and we are here today excited to be back in the fall.”
This year, Foster said Kennesaw State is looking to win its third conference championship before joining the ASUN Conference next fall.
“This is our last year in the Big South. We want to end on the right note,” Foster said. “We fell short the last couple years, so we want to win the Big South. That’s the main goal this season.”
Foster first came onto the scene for Kennesaw State in 2018, when he had two 100-yard kickoff returns for touchdowns. In 2019, Foster finished with 1,136 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns.
Heading into the initial fall 2020 season before it was postponed to spring due to the pandemic, Foster was considered one of the favorites for offensive player of the year in the Big South.
Once the spring season started, Foster was limited to 229 rushing yards and 72 receiving yards. He finished with 550 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, with his longest play of the season a kickoff return of 29 yards.
Heading into the fall, Foster said he is focusing on improving his blocking and his pitch tracks.
“Just going to keep doing me,” Foster said. “I wouldn’t be out here doing what I do without my teammates, you know. I got my offensive line, my other slots and wide receivers blocking for me. They make that stuff happen for me.
“I’m just going to keep training and going hard and practicing.”
Foster is arguably one of the most dynamic playmakers in Kennesaw State history. During his time with the Owls, he has a total of 2,419 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2018, he was named to Big South’s all-conference first team on special teams and named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year. He earned second-team honors in 2019, with second-team offense and special team honors last spring.
Going into his senior season, Foster was named to the Big South’s preseason first team as both a punt and kick returner, and was chosen for honorable mention as a running back.
Foster said he is ready for the season, and he is ready to leave an impact on the program.
“I want to be a big impact,” Foster said. “I go every day like it’s my last, and you never know when that time comes, so you know I just take every day (and) I don’t take it for granted. I train hard, and I just want to be remembered as a hard-working young man.”
