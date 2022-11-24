Kennesaw State kicker Conor Cummins was named the ASUN Special Teams Player of the Year on Wednesday.
The former Walton High School standout took over as the starting placekicker early in the year and quickly made sure the position was his going forward.
Cummins became the fourth player in program history to earn the Special Teams Player of the Year award. The accolade also marks the second time in school history the Owls have taken home the annual honor in back-to-back years (Justin Thompson and Isaac Foster, 2017-18; Nathan Robertson and Cummins, 2021-22). With the announcement, KSU has won at least one end-of-year award in the last six seasons.
The sophomore was 25-of-25 on extra points this season and was 10-of-14 (71.4%) on field goals. He also finished the year converting on 4 of 6 kicks from 40 yards or longer. In the season finale at Eastern Kentucky, Cummins kicked a career long 50-yarder to record the longest field goal in KSU history.
Cummins also showed value as a punter as he contributed six punts this year with two being downed inside the opponent’s 20. He averaged 35.0 yards-per-punt with a long of 47.
In all, the Owls had three players named to the ASUN All-Conference Team -- Cummins, running back Gabriel Benyard and defensive back Deontre Morris.
Benyard joined Cummins earning special team honors as a returner. He was selected to the ASUN All-Conference Specialist Team for this first time in his career. The award marks the second-career postseason accolade for the sophomore, as he landed on the Big South All-Freshman team last season.
Benyard led the ASUN in kickoff return yards with 481. He averaged 22.9 yards per kick return with a long of 33. Benyard also averaged 18.5 yards per punt return, which also led the conference.
The Ocilla native ended the year with 1,065 all-purpose yards and averaged 118.3 per game. He collected 202 rushing yards along with 234 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He is the first return specialist to be honored since Isaac Foster in 2018.
Morris was named to the ASUN All-Conference Defensive Team for the first time in his career. The sophomore played in 10 games with nine starts at safety. Morris tied for the team-high with five interceptions and finished second on the team in tackles with 50 (32 solo).
The Atlanta native posted six pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and forced one fumble on the season. He was a main contributor for the KSU defense that caused a turnover in 10 of its 11 games this year.
