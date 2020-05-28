Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong and The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey were named first-team preseason HERO Sports All-Americans on Thursday.
East Tennessee running back Quay Holmes earned a second-team nod at kick returner.
Armstrong, the former Kell High School standout is coming off a junior season that saw him become a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American after leading the Owls with 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was also named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Armstrong enters the season already holding many of Kennesaw State's career defensive records, including tackles (284), solo tackles (182), sacks (17), forced fumbles (5) and fumble recoveries (5).
The former Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in the FCS, and a finalist for last year's Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player, Armstrong may have made the biggest play of the 2019 season. In the opening round of the FCS playoffs against Wofford, he forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to the go-head touchdown and eventual Kennesaw State victory.
Rainey, the former Allatoona High School star, led the Bulldogs in passing and rushing last season. He completed 62 of 122 passes for 1,114 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a runner, he gained 900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.
Rainey also helped lead The Citadel to one of the biggest upsets of the year when he ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Bulldogs' 27-24 overtime victory over Georgia Tech.
Holmes, a former McEachern High School standout, was a second-team All-Southern Conference selection last year at running back. He led the Buccaneers with 1,143 yards and seven touchdowns, but he also excelled as a kick returner. He returned 27 kicks for 626 yards (23.3 yard per attempt) with a long of 59.
