Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong was named a first-team preseason HERO Sports All-American on Thursday.
The former Kell High School standout is coming off a junior season that saw him become a consensus Football Championship Subdivision All-American after leading the Owls with 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was also named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Armstrong enters the season already holding many of Kennesaw State's career defensive records, including tackles (284), solo tackles (182), sacks (17), forced fumbles (5) and fumble recoveries (5).
The former Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman in the FCS, and a finalist for last year's Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player, Armstrong may have made the biggest play of the 2019 season. In the opening round of the FCS playoffs against Wofford, he forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to the go-head touchdown and eventual Kennesaw State victory.
Other big games from the 5-foot-11, 212-pound rising senior included 13 tackles against Missouri State, 12 against Charleston Southern and 10 against North Alabama. His only interception of the year came against Campbell, which helped lead Kennesaw State to a 38-35 victory.
Armstrong helped lead an Owls defense that was ranked third in the FCS in total defense (287.7 yards per game), fifth against the run (88.9 ypg.) and 10th in scoring defense (18.7 points per game).
Armstrong and Kennesaw State will open the 2020 season against Point on Sept. 5 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
