The best defensive player in Kennesaw State history is leaving the nest.
Linebacker Bryson Armstrong, who holds nearly every significant defensive mark in the Owls' record book, has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and play his final season of eligibility elsewhere. He did not give an indication of where that would be, but it is likely at a Power 5 or Group of 5 school. The former Kell High School standout made the announcement on Twitter on Monday evening.
"Dear Kennesaw,
"I wish I could repay you for all that you have done for me," he wrote. "I'll start by saying thank you. Thank you for allowing me to live out my dream of playing college football. Thank you for helping me create lifelong relationships with some of the most incredible people on this planet. Thank you for helping me obtain my degree. Thank you for helping me become a better man. Thank you for believing in me.
"These past five years have been some of the best years of my life and I will forever be grateful for them. One of the best decisions I have ever made was to play football at Kennesaw State University. I am sharing this message with you today because I'm making another huge decision in my life.
"After talking to my God, family, and friends, I have chosen to enter my name into the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility left. Love you guys, go Owls and God bless."
Armstrong burst on the scene in 2017 by winning the Jerry Rice Award, which is given each year to the best freshman player in the Football Championship Subdivision. He had the best defensive game in program history against Alabama State that season when he had 15 tackles, 13 solo, two sacks, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. In the waning moments of the game, Armstrong came on a blitz and got a strip sack on Hornets' quarterback Kobie Jones. The play backed Alabama State from the KSU 28 back to the 46 yard line and out of potential scoring position.
He finished his Owls career at Fifth Third Bank Stadium last month with the longest interception return in program history, 75 yards for a touchdown against Robert Morris.
Armstrong's mark on the KSU program will be felt for a long time. He leaves with 13 single-game, season or career records including the program's all-time sack leader (18.5), tackle leader (320), solo tackles (226), forced fumbles (5) and fumble recoveries (5).
He is a two-time Buck Buchanan Award finalist, given to the best defensive player in FCS, a two-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year, a first-team Big South honoree all four seasons and he has been named to more than a dozen All-American teams.
