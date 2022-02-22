Kennesaw State is preparing to make its first year in the ASUN football conference a memorable one.
In addition to the five conference games, the Owls will play arguably its most challenging non-conference schedule, which includes College Football Playoff qualifier Cincinnati and FCS top 15 opponent Tennessee-Martin.
Also, in a schedule quirk, KSU will be home for four straight games during the month of October.
KSU will open the season for the second-straight season, and the fifth time in the eight-year history of the program, on a Thursday when it travels to take on Samford on Sept. 1.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs, with the Owls winning the last two — defeating the Bulldogs 28-17 in the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 24-10 during the regular season in 2018.
The Owls will then travel to Ohio to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium on Sept. 10. It will be the first meeting between the programs. Cincinnati faced Alabama in the College Football Playoffs and finished 2021 No. 4 in the AP and Coaches polls. The Bearcats, who will be transitioning from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 over the next few years, has a 27-game win streak at Nippert Stadium, which is the nation’s second-longest home winning streak.
After an early bye week, The Owls will return to Fifth Third Bank Stadium for its home opener against Wofford.
The Owls, who are 6-1 all-time in home openers, have defeated the Terriers in the previous four meetings, and will be looking to win their 17th consecutive non-conference regular season home game.
Kennesaw State opens the ASUN schedule at Jacksonville State on Oct. 1. It will be the second straight season the programs will face each other, but the first as a conference opponent. The Owls are 3-0 all-time against the Gamecocks — including a 31-6 victory last season, a 17-7 victory in the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2017, and the most memorable game in program history, the 60-52, five-overtime classic at then Suntrust Park.
This could be the last matchup between the two programs as Jacksonville State is scheduled to join Conference USA beginning in 2023.
Former Big South foe North Alabama will be the conference home opener on Oct. 8 and it will begin nearly a full month at home in which the Owls will be seeing a lot of the color purple.
The Lions will be followed by the first matchup with new conference rival Central Arkansas. KSU will then take a break in the conference schedule for three straight non-conference games beginning with Tennessee Tech. It will be the first meeting with the Eagles since the 2018 season.
The Owls will close the homestand on Oct. 29 when they host former Big South rival Charleston Southern. It will be the seventh meeting between the programs. KSU holds a 4-2 advantage.
KSU will finish its non-conference schedule on Nov. 5 as it travels to take on defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Tennessee at Martin. The Skyhawks are coming off a 10-3 season in which they advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs.
The final home game of the season will be the inaugural meeting against Austin Peay on Nov. 12. The Governors are entering their first season in the ASUN, coming from the OVC where they went 6-5 in 2021.
KSU wraps up the regular season when it travels to Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 19. It will be the first match-up between the programs, with EKU coming off a 7-4 season in 2021.
