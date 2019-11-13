KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State is turning to Tommy Bryant as its starting quarterback.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior will take over for an injured Daniel David for the foreseeable future, trying to lead the Owls on their trek for a possible third straight Big South Conference title and a spot in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Bryant's first task will come Saturday when Kennesaw State travels to Hampton in a must-win game if the Owls want to reach both of their goals.
David, who is ninth in the Big South in both rushing yards (473) and passing yards (551), was injured when he landed awkwardly on his throwing shoulder at the end of a 14-yard run during the second quarter at Campbell last Saturday. David was seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.
"Daniel is out right now. He'll be out this week," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Wednesday during his weekly press conference. "Probably out next week as well. After that, I don't know.
Bryant came off the bench and was responsible for five touchdowns -- three rushing, two passing -- in helping the Owls come back for a 38-35 victory against Campbell.
Bryant did the same thing earlier this season, accounting for five touchdowns when David got banged up against Presbyterian.
For the season, Bryant is fourth on team with 358 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and he has thrown for 272 yards and six touchdowns. Despite playing mainly as a backup, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native's 10 rushing touchdowns are tied for second in the Big South with Monmouth running back Devell Jones, and only four behind David for the conference lead.
"Both those kids, through the course of the year, practice and get the same reps," Bohannon said. "I told you a while back that Tommy was going to play in (nearly) every game, and he has. At times, he's had to play more because Daniel's gotten banged-up."
Bohannon did not expect any change in how the coaches went about getting Bryant prepared for the first start of his career.
"I think Tommy has played enough ball here, he's just go to go do his job," Bohannon said. "We're not asking him to do anything different, just do his job, take care of the football and lead the offense.
"He just has to go do his job, whether it's starting or coming in on the third series, whatever it is, he's been getting ready to play every week."
MYSTERY SOLVED
Following Markeith Mongomery's second-half interception last Saturday, a mild panic set in on the Kennesaw State bench.
Plank, the wooden mascot the Owls celebrate with following a turnover, was missing.
After looking up and down, the players improvised when their favorite 2x4 could not be found by using paper and Styrofoam likenesses.
When the team returned to Kennesaw, Plank was quickly located.
"I guess Plank got left in the equipment room," Bohannon said. "He never got on the bus."
Bohannon said he hoped the Owls would make it up to Plank with multiple turnovers against Hampton.
"Hopefully, Plank will be at the game and people will get to see him on Saturday," Bohannon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.