Kennesaw State quarterback Ladarius Clardy's life was taken too soon.
The football program will make sure his name is not forgotten. Each year, one member of the team will earn the right to wear the No. 13, Clardy's number. The student-athlete will embody Clardy’s love for the game, the example he led on and off the field, and his level of excellence.
To continue the memory of their son, Clardy’s parents, LaDaron Clardy and Tracey Marshall, have established a scholarship foundation in his name. The Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation, identified as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, will be given to a student that plans to or is currently attending college.
Clardy, a former standout at Pine Forest High School in Escambia County, Florida, was shot and found dead in a vehicle crash. His vehicle was found with over 50 bullet holes in a ravine on July 1 shortly after Clardy returned home for a family visit.
Those interested in donating to the Ladarius Clardy Scholarship Foundation can do so by going to the GoFundMe page set up by the non-profit.
JOHNSON, POOLE NAMED TO PRESEASON ASUN TEAM
Kennesaw State women’s basketball’s Amani Johnson and Alexis Poole were named to the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team for the upcoming season.
This is Johnson’s second consecutive appearance on the Preseason All-Conference Team. Last year, she broke KSU’s Division I career assist record and had a program-best 14 3-pointers in one game. She led the ASUN with 5.3 assists per game and finished as a top-10 scorer in the conference after scoring 13.1 points per game.
For her impressive performance last year, Johnson was named to the ASUN All-Conference Second Team at the end of the season.
Poole opted out of the 2020-2021 season, but ended the 2019-2020 season as a member of the ASUN All-Conference First Team and was named the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2020 Georgia Women’s College Player of the Year.
She is 209 points away from being the highest-scoring player in KSU Division I history, and currently holds the records for single-season points per game with 17.2 and single-season field goal percentage with 57.8. She has 678 rebounds, and is third among the program’s best rebounders.
SEASON PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCED FOR KSU MEN'S, WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The start of the 2021-22 basketball season for Kennesaw State men’s and women’s teams are less than a month away, and the Owls will have a number of single-game and season-long promotions for the fans.
Promotions for the men's team begins with the Faculty/Staff Appreciation Game on Nov. 19, as all faculty/staff receive $5 single-game tickets for the game against Belmont. The Owls will also have a "White Out" on Dec. 1, with a free White Out T-Shirt giveaway for the game against Mercer.
During conference play, there will be another free T-shirt day, the "Gold Rush" contest against Jacksonville State on Jan. 27. Two days later, during Alumni Weekend, Owl great and former coach Tony Ingle will be honored during the Jan. 29 game against North Alabama.
For the women, KSU welcomes new head coach Octavia Blue with a "Blue Out" for her first game at the helm of the Owls. The the first 1,000 fans will receive a free blue T-shirt for the season opener on Nov. 9 against Thomas University. Other promotional highlights include an "Ugly Holiday Sweater Game" on Dec. 17 against Georgia Southern, and KSU’s fourth annual "Pink Out" game contest against North Florida on Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.