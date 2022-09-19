Kennesaw State is taking a page out of the Atlanta Braves' playbook.
The Owls will hand out a replica of the 2021 Big South championship ring to the first 1,000 fans through the gate on Saturday for the home opener against Wofford at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
The Braves did a similar giveaway earlier this season to celebrate their 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.
Kennesaw State won the Big South title for the third time last season in the program's final season in the conference. This season the Owls joined the ASUN football conference and Saturday will be the first home game as a member.
With that, the program is also starting a new tradition, as the freshman class will lead the team onto the field before the game.
UNRANKED
For the first time in 63 weeks, the Owls are not ranked in the top 25 of either the STATS Perform FCS top 25 or the American Football Coaches Association top 25.
KSU (0-2) fell out of both polls after Southern Illinois upset Northwestern, North Carolina Central upset then No. 25 New Hampshire and Richmond moved to 2-1 with a dominating win over Lehigh.
The Owls had been ranked every week dating back to Oct. 30 of the 2017 season.
North Dakota State remained No. 1 followed by South Dakota State and Montana, which were tied for No. 2. Montana State and Incarnate Word were tied for No. 4. Missouri State was No. 6 with Sacramento State, Delaware, Villanova and Chattanooga rounding out the top 10.
Eastern Kentucky is the only ASUN member ranked this week at No. 16.
Other teams of note include Mercer at No. 17, UT Martin (18) and Samford (21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.