Kennesaw State has a new Football Bowl Subdivision opponent to look forward to facing.
The Owls will head to Georgia Southern for a game during the 2025 season. A specific date has not been determined.
It was first reported by the Savannah Morning News.
Kennesaw State will receive a $350,000 guarantee to play the game in Statesboro. The contract was approved by Georgia Southern's office of legal affairs last week.
It will be the first matchup between the two programs and continues the preferred scheduling pattern of Owls coach Brian Bohannon, who has stated he wants one FBS opponent per season.
Kennesaw State is also set to host Missouri State and travel to Dixie State in 2025 as part of its non-conference Football Championship Subdivision schedule.
The trip to Statesboro will be a homecoming of sorts for Bohannon, who was an assistant at Georgia Southern from 1997-2001, as part of his long tenure as an assistant to Paul Johnson with Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.
Kennesaw State will face Georgia Tech for the first time in three weeks the Owls and Yellow Jackets play at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 11. Currently, the only other known FBS opponent on Kennesaw State's future schedule is at Cincinnati in 2022.
With the addition of Georgia Southern, Kennesaw State will have played or is scheduled to play three of the four state's FBS schools, including a game at Georgia State in 2018. The only one that has not scheduled the Owls is Georgia.
