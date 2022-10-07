When Kennesaw State’s football team played last week at Jacksonville State, it was believed to be the final regular meeting between the teams, with the Gamecocks’ impending move into the Football Bowl Subdivision.
That may not be the case after all.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Board of Regents, during its meeting at Dalton State University, will review a request by Kennesaw State officials to enter a new agreement regarding its athletic conference affiliation.
The Board of Regents agenda item does not say what the new destination would be, but Yahoo Sports writer Pete Thamel reported Friday that Kennesaw State is the favorite to make the jump from the Football Championship Subdivision, leaving the ASUN Conference for Conference USA.
Thamel tweeted that the “addition is expected in the near future for Kennesaw to join effective 2024.”
Sam Herder, a senior FCS analyst for HERO Sports, said Conference USA representatives were in town recently.
”Had heard C-USA officials were on Kennesaw’s campus recently,” Herder tweeted. “Looks like the Owls could be the next FBS move-up from the #FCS.”
Representatives from the Kennesaw State athletic department had no comment. Messages left with the ASUN had not been returned late Friday afternoon.
Kennesaw State has been a member of the Cobb County-based ASUN since its athletic department moved into Division I in 2006. An exception to that was its football program, which played in the Big South Conference from 2015-21.
This year is the football team’s first season in the ASUN’s new football alignment.
If a leap to the FBS is approved, Kennesaw State would follow a similar path to what Jacksonville State has taken. With an additional number of scholarships allowed, the Owls would likely play the 2023 football season in the ASUN, though they would not be eligible for the conference championship or a national playoff bid.
The remainder of Kennesaw State’s athletic teams would be eligible for conference titles.
Adding Kennesaw State to Conference USA would give the league a foothold in the Atlanta TV market.
The current membership of Conference USA includes UAB, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, Charlotte, North Texas, Rice, UTEP, UTSA and Western Kentucky.
Effective July 1, 2023, UAB, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and UTSA will be leaving for the American Athletic Conference. They will be replaced by Jacksonville State, Liberty, Sam Houston State and New Mexico State, and possibly Kennesaw State in 2024.
Kennesaw State would be the state’s fifth FBS team, joining Georgia, Georgia Southern Georgia State and Georgia Tech. It would leave Mercer as the only Peach State team in the FCS.
