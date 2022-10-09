KENNESAW -- Isaac Foster's 12-yard touchdown run in the second overtime proved to be the difference as Kennesaw State outlasted North Alabama 40-34 Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
It was the second straight overtime game for the Owls (2-3, 1-1 ASUN), the first overtime game at home since the 2016 season opener against East Tennessee State, and it provided a better outcome than last week's loss at Jacksonville State.
"When you come watch up play you're going to get your money's worth," coach Brian Bohannon said. "I was proud of the team because it found a way to finish. We grew up a little bit. We were able to persevere, and we haven't been good at that (this season)."
Bohannon said there were still a lot of mistakes to clean up, but Saturday was as close to the team playing what has been known as Kennesaw State football this season. The Owls ran for 277 yards and rolled up 449 yards of total offense. For the first time they found success running on the edge, and with that it opened up other areas of the offense.
Central in that plan was Foster, who finished the game with 112 yards of total offense, including 76 yards in receptions and possibly the biggest 1-yard catch of the season.
Trailing 27-20, KSU took over with 3:43 to play and marched 74 yards to the North Alabama 1 with 25 seconds to play. On fourth-and-1, with UNA putting all 11 players within a yard of the line of scrimmage, the Owls crossed up the Lions and ran play action. Xavier Shepherd, who replaced an injured Jonathan Murphy in the first quarter, connected with Foster in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. When former Walton High School standout Conor Cummins made the extra point, the game was tied and headed to overtime.
"When we got the play, we said 'Ok, let's do it,'" Shepherd said. "Since they were crowding the box, all we had to do was execute."
North Alabama (1-4, 0-1) got the ball to start overtime and facing third-and-16, quarterback Noah Walters, who went 15 of 27 for 326 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, connected with Takairee Kenebrew with a 31-yard touchdown pass to go up 34-27.
It was the third long touchdown pass of the second half for the duo who teamed up for a 62-yard score in the third quarter and a 60 yarder in the fourth. Kenebrew finished the game with four catches for 162 yards and the three scores.
On its first chance in overtime, Kennesaw State moved the ball to the North Alabama 9. On third-and-8, Shepherd connected with Xavier Hill for the tying touchdown.
For Shepherd, it was the first time for him back on the field since he was replaced by Murphy in the game against Cincinnati. Bohannon said he was confident the preseason ASUN Offensive Player of the Year would respond.
"He was ready," Bohannon said. "He executed the offense well. All year long I've told both of them we would need them and he was ready."
Shepherd finished the night 13 of 18 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 34 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The only drawback was he fumbled twice.
He got the Owls on board in the first quarter as he completed an 18-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that started with Murphy under center. After he left with what looked to be either a knee or ankle injury, Shepherd took over and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to put KSU up 7-3.
Midway through the second quarter Cummins, who took over as the place kicker for Nathan Robertson this week, connected on the first field goal of his career, and the first of two on the day. His 36-yarder gave KSU a 10-3 lead.
Protecting a 10-6 lead late in the first half, KSU linebacker Montrel Jenkins, a former North Cobb standout, sacked Walters and forced a fumble that was recovered by Kelcy Allen. The Owls moved 44 yards in a minute to the UNA 15. It looked like Shepherd connected with Chavis Marshall for a touchdown, but the officials ruled Marshall had been forced out of bounds and did not reestablish himself in bounds before he caught the pass.
The drive came up empty when Cummins' 32-yard try with 12 seconds left was blocked.
KSU got the ball to start the second half and needed only five plays to go 82 yards. The drive was highlighted by a 36-yard run by Yesiah Clemons that took the ball to the North Alabama 5. Shepherd scored from there to put KSU up 17-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.