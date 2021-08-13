KENNESAW — There is no truth to the rumor that Kennesaw State football is adding the color red to its uniform color scheme this fall.
However, one might believe it is true when watching some of Friday’s practice.
More than 20 players were wearing red practice jerseys, indicating they were not to participate in contact drills because of injuries. Coach Brian Bohannon said the overwhelming majority of those were typical bumps and bruises, and nothing serious that should carry over to the season.
However, it did put a damper on the Owls being able to do everything the coaching staff wanted to get done in practice.
“It’s been challenging,” Bohannon said. “It’s tough. There are guys that need the reps. We’ve had to dial back some of the things we do because the same guys are now getting multiple reps over and over. (The true number of players out) is the worst we’ve had it here.”
Coming off a spring season in which Kennesaw State played five games, an obvious question would be if it is more than a coincidence, but Bohannon said no. Only three players who were banged-up or injured during the spring season were still wearing a red jersey, and the numbers were not limited to any one position group.
What it has done is allow for some players to get significantly more reps than normal. Bohannon said there may be more freshmen playing this season than fans are used to because of the training camp injuries, and a few of them are standing out.
On is 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker Garland Benyard, who helped lead Irwin County to the Class A Public state championship last season. Benyard has not only caught the eye of Bohannon, but he, along with a few others who will be replacing longtime members of the Kennesaw State defense, have made an impression on returning starting linebacker Chase Bates.
“They are looking good,” Bates said. “Garland, (freshmen defensive linemen) Mike (Hines), Adam (Watkins) and (defensive back and former McEachern standout) Erwin Byrd — they are showing good peaks.”
The Owls are scheduled to have a scrimmage Sunday, and Bohannon said he expects to see the same kind of intensity he has seen the first two weeks of camp.
“The attitude and energy is good on the football team,” he said. “We had a goal-line drill the other day that was as energetic as we’ve had in a while. That’s what I want to see. I want to see 22 guys flying around like the game is on the line.”
More on COVID-19
Earlier this week, the Big South Conference announced that should a game be canceled because of COVID-19, the team causing the cancellation would forfeit the game. Bohannon said he agreed with the decision.
During the spring, there were enough weeks where games could be moved around and rescheduled, though Kennesaw State’s scheduled game at Gardner-Webb was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ program.
That is not the case this fall.
“At some point, we have to move forward,” Bohannon said. “There’s no way to do that in the fall. I 100% agree with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.