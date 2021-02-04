Kennesaw State's football team has been struggling through the first week of spring practice.
Trying to get ready for their season opener against Shorter on Feb. 27 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Owls coach Brian Bohannon said the players have had a difficult time getting into a consistent routine because of ongoing COVID-19 protocols and precautions. Those challenges have led to some initial lackluster play on the practice field over the first five days of camp.
Like most teams, Kennesaw State dealt with its share of program members having to deal with the virus through the fall, but now the team is 23 days from kicking off its actual season, and the message has turned to a more serious tone.
From meetings conducted via Zoom calls, to messages about how to keep safe and weekly COVID-19 testing, Bohannon said there are a lot of moving parts, but he said everyone agreed to strive for a Football Championship Subdivision title this spring, and everyone has to figure out how to best do their job.
"We got off to slow start," Bohannon said Wednesday during a videoconference for National Signing Day. "It's led to an in-depth conversation with very big eyes from me."
Bohannon also said that, if the team wants to win a third Big South championship in four seasons, sacrifices from players, coaches and staff will have to be made.
"We are learning how to put some of the things that are going on aside and learning how to focus on the task at hand," Bohannon said. "It's a challenge right now. We told our kids it's an excuse-free zone because, at the end of the day, we have to go to work.
"Mentally, just getting locked in and all the things these kids have to do to stay locked in, and I laid that out for them. Here's how you are going to have to go eat. Here's how you are going to have to navigate the locker room. Here's how you have to hang out with your friends if you choose to do that. You might have a serious conversation with your girlfriend. You might not be able to go out to eat with your parents. These are just the conversations you have to have because, in order to have everybody out there, there's going to be some sacrifices that have to be made and its tough."
