KENNESAW – Kennesaw State football is off to its best start in program history.
The Owls reached the plateau by moving to 4-0 with a 35-0 shutout over Robert Morris on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Kennesaw State (4-0, 2-0 in the Big South) is one step closer to winning its third Big South Conference championship in four years. The Owls will go on the road for the first time this season next week when it heads to Monmouth, last year's conference champion, in what could be a de facto title game.
For the first time this season Kennesaw State got off to a fast start. The Owls scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back.
“The biggest thing (Saturday) was that we looked like ourselves a little bit in the first half,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “We came out with some energy. I thought we were ready to play. I thought we did some really good things.”
Xavier Shepherd scored the first touchdown on a 1-yard run with 10:35 left in the first quarter. Shepherd, a red shirt freshman, made his first start of the season, in place of current starter Jonathan Murphy, who was still recovering from an injury suffered against Charleston Southern. Murphy was taped and in uniform on the sideline, and Bohannon said he could have played if necessary, but Shepherd had everything in control. He finished the game with 93 yards rushing and a touchdown, and completed all three passes he threw for 39 yards and another score.
"He did some really good things executing the offense," Bohannon said. "I thought he made some good throws and got some guys in position to make some plays. At the end of the day, you are going to be judging a quarterback on wins and losses. A third-team quarterback coming into the season, I think you have to be impressed with what the young man is doing right now."
After a fumble on the first play of the Owls' next possession, the defense took the ball right back. Robert Morris' quarterback George Martin was late throwing to the sideline and former Kell High School standout Bryson Armstrong took advantage. The senior intercepted the pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. The interception return was the longest in program history, besting Dante Blackmon's 57-yard return against Duquesne in 2016.
"I was messing with Bryson," Bohannon said. "I said, 'Dang, dude. I about fell asleep it took you so long to get to the end zone.' But that was awesome to see a pick-six. You talk about a momentum change in a game, and that was after a turnover."
After holding the Colonials (0-2, 0-1) on fourth-and-6 from the KSU 36 on the next drive, the Owls took over again and marched 64 yards in eight plays. Kyle Glover ran for 22 of his 84 yards on the drive, Shepherd carried for 27, and Isaac Foster went around the right side for a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.
Kennesaw State finished the afternoon running for a season-high 332 yards and rolled up 377 yards of total offense, while the defense allowed Robert Morris to gain only 162 yards of total offense.
With 2:16 left in the second quarter, Kennesaw State struck again, but this time Shepherd showed he could get it done through the air as he connected with Will Haigler on a 33-yard touchdown pass. The score capped a 13-play, 94-yard drive to put the Owls up 28-0 at the half.
“It was a good feeling being able to run down with my teammates and celebrate (after the pass),” Shepherd said. “Everybody was hyped after getting a long touchdown. It was just a wonderful feeling.”
Adeolu Adeleke got the final touchdown of the day. He had 73 yards on five carries that included a 15-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left in the fourth quarter.
Robert Morris, which had not played a game since Feb. 27 because of COVID-19 issues within the program, had a chance to avoid the shutout early in the fourth quarter. The Colonials drove the ball the length of the field behind running back Alijah Jackson, who led the team with 94 yards on 20 carries. But on second-and-goal from the 2, the snap hit the man coming in motion. KSU defensive back Cincere Mason jumped on the loose ball and ended Robert Morris' best scoring opportunity.
“At the end of the day, you won a conference game at home,” Bohannon said. “We were able to get a shutout, which was huge. I was encouraged by the first half. We've been trying to find that button to get us going.”
