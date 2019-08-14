Single-game tickets for the 2019 season are now on sale as Kennesaw State tries to win its third straight Big South Conference championship.
Tickets are available for as low as $15 per game, while a three-game flex plan and season tickets are also on sale. Season tickets are available at discounted rates for military and first responders, young alumni, band parents, Kennesaw State faculty and staff, Varsity Club members and corporate partners.
Tickets will also include access to a postgame concert Oct. 26 by country music star and Marietta native Zach Seabaugh, following the conclusion of Kennesaw State's game against North Alabama.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 470-KSU-OWLS (578-6957).
