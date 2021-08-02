Single game tickets for Kennesaw State’s 2021 season at Fifth Third Bank Stadium are now on sale.
The announcement comes in wake of the decision to allow full capacity of 8,318 in the stadium this fall.
The Owls will host five home games — Reinhardt, Jacksonville State, North Carolina A&T State, Gardner-Webb, and Monmouth. They will open the season on Sept. 2 against Reinhardt in what will be the first Thursday night game in program history.
The Owls will host Jacksonville State on Oct. 2. The two teams have met twice before and Kennesaw State prevailed in both matchups. This season’s clash is ranked as the second best FCS non-conference matchup of the season by HERO Sports.
This year’s homecoming game is set for Oct. 16 when the Owls host North Carolina A&T State. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
The final two home games are against Gardner-Webb on Oct. 30 and Monmouth on Nov. 20. All five games will be available for individual purchase on the Kennesaw State website.
