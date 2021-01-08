Kennesaw State's football team will have to get used to playing in the afternoon.
All six of the Owls' games this spring will kick off at 1 p.m., with four played at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The season will kick off Feb. 27 against Shorter, and there will be tight guidelines on how the games will be presented.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no tailgating allowed in the parking lots around the stadium. That includes Owl Town, which was created for the 2019 season.
Capacity at the stadium will be limited to 20% -- or approximately 1,700 -- for the season, and tickets will only be available on a single-game basis. They will go on sale Monday at 3 p.m. through KSUOwls.com
All tickets will be reserved seats in different pod sizes, and fans will be required to buy all tickets in that pod section. Tickets are available in groups of two, three, four, five and six. Parking passes will also be available.
In an effort to maximize fan safety, all tickets and parking passes will be digital. Mobile season passes will be delivered via email to fans who will be able to then save tickets to Apple Wallet and Google Pay.
There will be 400 student tickets available for each home game, which can be claimed at KSUOwls.com the week of each game. Student parking passes will be located in the green lot and can also be claimed the week of each contest.
