Kennesaw State's football team will begin spring practice this week as the team pushes towards its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA.
Practice officially begins Wednesday and will consist of 14 practices over a four-week period.
The Owls will conclude with their annual spring game April 14 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Kennesaw State will enter 2023 with a new-look offense led by recently hired offensive coordinator Chris Klenakis. Klenakis coached quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Colin Kaepernick, two of only three players in FBS history to rush for 50 touchdowns and pass for 50 touchdowns in a career.
The Kennesaw State defense also debuts a new face as Nathan Burton takes over as defensive coordinator. Burton, who holds more than 15 years of coaching experience, arrives to Kennesaw State after working at the Power Five and with the USFL.
The Owls return two starters from the 2022 ASUN all-conference team in Deontre Morris (defensive back) and Gabriel Benyard (special teams). Morris was tied for the team lead in interceptions with five and was selected as a HERO Sports Sophomore All-American.
The Owls also welcome back two veteran record-holders in Markeith Montgomery and Isaac Foster.
Montgomery, who was tied with Morris for the team lead in interceptions last season, holds the Kennesaw State career record with 10. He also led the defense with 60 total tackles in 2022.
Foster brings 40 games of experience to the Owls' backfield. He is a three-time all-conference selection and is the current record-holder in rushing yards per attempt (10.5).
