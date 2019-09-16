Kennesaw State defensive lineman Joel Parker's big game against Alabama State did not go unnoticed.

Parker, a 6-foot, 240-pound true freshman from Birmingham, Alabama, had eight solo tackles, set a Kennesaw State record with three sacks and tied former Owl Anthony Gore's team and conference mark of six tackles for loss in KSU's 42-7 win over the Hornets.

Monday, he was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Parker also earned honorable mention by STATS for national Freshman of the Week.

For the year, he is third in FCS in tackles for loss with seven and fifth in sacks with four. He leads the Big South in both categories. 

Kennesaw State climbs in both polls

The Owls moved up in both national polls this week. 

In the STATS FCS poll, KSU moved to No. 7, while the Owls were No. 6 in the AFCA FCS Poll. KSU took advantage of losses by former No. 4 Eastern Washington and No. 7 Maine.

The top five is the same in both polls -- defending national champion North Dakota State, followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, UC Davis and Towson.

Weber State is sixth, while Montana, Northern Iowa, and Jacksonville State, after its win over Eastern Washington, completes the top 10.

In the coaches poll, Weber State, Northern Iowa, Nicholls and Illinois State round out the top 10.

STATS FCS poll

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. South Dakota State

4. UC Davis

5. Towson

6. Weber State

7. Kennesaw State

8. Montana State

9. UNI

10. Jacksonville State

11. Eastern Washington

12. Maine

13. Nicholls

14. Central Arkansas

15. Illinois State

16. North Carolina A&T

17. Furman

18. Villanova

19. Montana

20. Delaware

21. Southeastern Louisiana

22. Elon

23. Southeast Missouri State

24. Youngstown State

25. The Citadel

AFCA Coaches Poll

1. North Dakota State

2. James Madison

3. South Dakota State

4. UC Davis

5. Towson

6. Kennesaw State

7. Weber State

8. Northern Iowa

9. Nicholls

10. Illinois State

10. Jacksonville State

11. Eastern Washington

12. Central Arkansas

13. Jacksonville State

14. Montana State

15. Furman

16. Maine

17. North Carolina A&T

18. Villanova

19. Montana

20. Delaware

21. Youngstown State

22. Elon

23. Southeast Louisiana

24. Princeton

25. Southeast Missouri

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.