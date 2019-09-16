Kennesaw State defensive lineman Joel Parker's big game against Alabama State did not go unnoticed.
Parker, a 6-foot, 240-pound true freshman from Birmingham, Alabama, had eight solo tackles, set a Kennesaw State record with three sacks and tied former Owl Anthony Gore's team and conference mark of six tackles for loss in KSU's 42-7 win over the Hornets.
Monday, he was named the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Parker also earned honorable mention by STATS for national Freshman of the Week.
For the year, he is third in FCS in tackles for loss with seven and fifth in sacks with four. He leads the Big South in both categories.
Kennesaw State climbs in both polls
The Owls moved up in both national polls this week.
In the STATS FCS poll, KSU moved to No. 7, while the Owls were No. 6 in the AFCA FCS Poll. KSU took advantage of losses by former No. 4 Eastern Washington and No. 7 Maine.
The top five is the same in both polls -- defending national champion North Dakota State, followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, UC Davis and Towson.
Weber State is sixth, while Montana, Northern Iowa, and Jacksonville State, after its win over Eastern Washington, completes the top 10.
In the coaches poll, Weber State, Northern Iowa, Nicholls and Illinois State round out the top 10.
STATS FCS poll
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. South Dakota State
4. UC Davis
5. Towson
6. Weber State
7. Kennesaw State
8. Montana State
9. UNI
10. Jacksonville State
11. Eastern Washington
12. Maine
13. Nicholls
14. Central Arkansas
15. Illinois State
16. North Carolina A&T
17. Furman
18. Villanova
19. Montana
20. Delaware
21. Southeastern Louisiana
22. Elon
23. Southeast Missouri State
24. Youngstown State
25. The Citadel
AFCA Coaches Poll
1. North Dakota State
2. James Madison
3. South Dakota State
4. UC Davis
5. Towson
6. Kennesaw State
7. Weber State
8. Northern Iowa
9. Nicholls
10. Illinois State
10. Jacksonville State
11. Eastern Washington
12. Central Arkansas
13. Jacksonville State
14. Montana State
15. Furman
16. Maine
17. North Carolina A&T
18. Villanova
19. Montana
20. Delaware
21. Youngstown State
22. Elon
23. Southeast Louisiana
24. Princeton
25. Southeast Missouri
