Kennesaw State quarterback Tommy Bryant and running back Artavius Grier earned Big South Conference accolades on Monday.
Bryant was named Big South Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Grier earned the Special Teams Player of the Week following their standout performances in the Owls 38-35 victory over Campbell last Saturday.
For the second time this season, Bryant came off the bench for an injured Daniel David to account for five touchdowns. Against the Camels, the junior from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ran for a team-high 105 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on runs of 1, 2 and 8 yards. He also threw for 91 yards with touchdown passes of 20 and 26 yards to Shaquil Terry.
This was the first honor for Bryant, who shared it with Monmouth quarterback Kenji Behar. Behar threw for 319 yards and five touchdowns in the Hawks' win over North Alabama.
Grier helped make Bryant's job easier with four kickoff returns for 137 yards. Grier averaged 34.2 yards per return and gave the Owls great field position. Two returns -- a 33-yarder and 58-yarder -- led to touchdowns. The latter answered a Campbell fourth-quarter touchdown, and set up a KSU scoring drive that returned the lead to 10 points.
The accolade is the first of Grier's career.
RANKINGS: Kennesaw State dropped one spot in the STATS FCS football poll from No. 15 to 16 following its three-point victory over Campbell. The Owls remained No. 11 in the American Football Coaches Association poll as they prepare to face Hampton on Saturday.
North Dakota State, James Madison and Weber State are Nos. 1-3 in both polls.
Big South Conference foe Monmouth jumped five spots to 15th in the AFCA poll and moved up two spots to No. 17 in the STATS FCS poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.