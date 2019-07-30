Kennesaw State's Bryson Armstrong added to his collection of awards and honors.
The most recent came when the junior linebacker from Kell High School was being named to the STATS FCS Preseason All-America second team, along with senior defensive back Dorian Walker, a former Mount Paran Christian School standout.
Former McEachern standout Quay Holmes, a redshirt sophomore running back at East Tennessee State, was listed as a third-team All-American.
Last week, Armstrong was named the Big South Conference's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. He was also named to the a second-team preseason All-American by HERO Sports after helping lead Kennesaw State to a 13-2 record, Big South championship and berth to the Football Championship Subdivision quarterfinals last season.
Armstrong is also a two-time all-conference selection and was won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS in 2017. He wrapped up the 2018 campaign with 75 tackles, including 56 solo, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Armstrong has 13.5 career sacks going into his senior year.
One game that stood out for Armstrong last year was the Owls' 60-52, five-overtime victory over Jacksonville State at SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. He had the game-winning interception in the end zone in the fifth overtime, along with seven tackles.
Walker, who began his college career at Georgia Tech, earned second-team all-America honors after he was named a first-teamer in the Big South's preseason all-conference voting.
Walker started 12 of 13 games last season, compiling 38 tackles and three interceptions. He also had three pass breakups and one recovered fumble.
Holmes was also named to the Southern Conference's preseason first team. He had 205 carries for 928 yards and 13 touchdowns to help East Tennessee State finish 8-4 in 2018, with a 6-2 record in the conference.
Holmes was named Freshman of the Week after rushing for 102 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 29-27 win over Furman last September.
