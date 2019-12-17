Kennesaw State’s Bryson Armstrong was named a second-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
It marked the second All-American honor the former Kell High School standout had earned in as many days. On Monday, he was named an FCS All-American by HERO Sports.
Armstrong, a 5-foot-11, 212-pound junior linebacker, became the fifth Kennesaw State player to be named an AP All American, joining center C.J. Collins (second team, 2018), quarterback Chandler Burks (third team, 2017-18) and offensive lineman Zach Mitchler (third team, 2017).
It was the fourth All-American honor Armstrong had earned. As a freshman in 2017, he was an AFCA FCS Coaches’ All-America first-team selection and a STATS FCS All-American.
Armstrong, the Big South Defensive Player of the Year, finished the 2019 season with 95 tackles and added 12 tackles for loss, 3½ sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Armstrong may have had his best game in Kennesaw State's FCS playoff opener at Wofford. He had 12 tackles and a sack, and he forced a fumble that changed the momentum of the game.
The forced fumble helped lead to a 28-21 victory, and it was a moment coach Brian Bohannon said may have been the best defensive play he had every seen.
Armstrong also collected 13 tackles at Missouri State, 12 against Charleston Southern and 10 against North Alabama. In the latter, he collected a season-high 2½ tackles for loss. His sole interception came against Campbell, which he 11 yards, en route to a 38-35 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.