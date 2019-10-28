Kennesaw State linebacker Bryson Armstrong was named the Big South Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his strong game against North Alabama.
The former Kell High School standout finished the game with 10 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack in the Owls' 41-17 win. The preseason Big South Defensive Player of the Year, joins Joel Parker and Bronson Rechsteiner as weekly honorees this season. The award is the fifth Big South weekly award he has earned in his career.
The performance was his third game of double-digit tackles and his season-high for both sacks and tackles for loss. Armstrong currently leads KSU and is eighth in the conference in tackles with 55.
MOVING UP: Kennesaw State moved into the top five in the STATS FCS poll.
The Owls moved up to No. 5, behind only North Dakota State, James Madison, Weber State and South Dakota State.
KSU remained No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association poll, behind North Dakota State, James Madison and Weber State.
No other teams in the Big South are currently ranked, however, Campbell and Monmouth are receiving votes in both polls.
The Owls will try to take a firm grip on a potential third straight Big South title on Saturday when they host Monmouth on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. KSU will travel to Campbell on Nov. 9.
BACK ON TOP: With its 490 yard rushing performance against North Alabama, Kennesaw State reclaimed the top spot as the best rushing offense in FCS. KSU is averaging 369.5 yards rushing per game, and holds a 7.8 yard lead over Wofford's 361.7.
The Owls continue to lead FCS in total defense. They are allowing 259 yards per game, 11 yards a game ahead of Central Connecticut State and 11.6 yards a game ahead of North Dakota State.
