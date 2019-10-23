KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State running back and return specialist Isaac Foster may be done for the season after suffering a broken ankle Saturday at Presbyterian.
Foster was injured at the end of a season-long 57-yard punt return early in the third quarter. As he was being tackled, his foot appeared to stick in the ground, and his leg folded in an awkward manner as he was tackled by Presbyterian running back Zola Davis and punter R.J. Bacon.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Foster will likely miss six to eight weeks. That timetable would rule the redshirt sophomore out for the rest of the regular season, though he could return sometime during the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, should the Owls still be playing.
"I hate this for Isaac more than anybody," Bohannon said. "He's an unbelievable kid who has worked his tail off. He represents this program well in every manner you can imagine."
Foster, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound speedster from Summerville is considered one of Kennesaw State's most dynamic players. He leads the Big South Conference in all-purpose yardage (162.3 yards per game), while ranking second on the Owls roster in rushing yards (506) and receiving yards (111). Foster also leads the conference in both punt return yards (112) and kick return average (29.1).
With Foster on the sideline, running back Shaquil Terry will step in as the No. 1 punt returner, and he will be among a group of players who will help with kickoff returns -- a list that may also include T.J. Reed, Antavious Grier and Jalen Jackson, among others.
Terry, Reed, Grier and Kevin Ficklin are likely among those that will get the additional carries in the running game.
"Some guys are going to have to step up," Bohannon said. "It's not one guy or one person, but everyone is going to have to go do their job. It might give somebody an opportunity for some more reps that hasn't been playing as much.
"It's unfortunate. You hate it whenever (an injury) happens to any kid, but that's why you practice. You have to be ready for your opportunity when it becomes available because you never know when its coming."
COMING WITH A COST
As soon as former Kennesaw State wide receiver Justin Sumpter saw the picture on social media, he knew what the Owls were in for come Monday morning.
The picture was of an en masse end zone celebration of nine players, taken after Tommy Bryant's 25-yard touchdown pass to Terry in the second quarter at Presbyterian. The celebration drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
In response to the photo, Sumpter tweeted what the players already knew.
"Whole squad got 200 yards of up downs Monday," he said.
Sumpter was right.
"Sumpter was in our program for five years," Bohannon said. "He knows what happens regardless of how you look at it.
"So, here's the deal. I love our enthusiasm, and I never want to take away from energy and enthusiasm, but its a penalty. You can look at it however you want to. We kick the ball from the 20, they get the ball at the 44. Now, if you're in a different ball game, you could lose because of that simple act."
Bohannon said there are different levels of corrective measures for penalties. The team got 100 up-downs for the penalty, and another 100 because it was an unsportsmanlike offense.
An up-down is an exercise where a player moves his feet, as if they were running in place before dropping down to the field in a push-up position, letting their chest hit the ground. The player then gets up and does it again -- in this case, completely across the field and back again.
"We practice celebrating, and there's ways to do it without getting a penalty," Bohannon said. "I'm not knocking our guys' enthusiasm, but we can't put ourselves in that position.
"It happened. We'll learn from it."
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Foster's injury in the Presbyterian game, starting quarterback Daniel David left the field in the first quarter after getting banged up. Bryant replaced David, who did not return.
Bohannon said David is fine and back at practice. He is fully expecting the senior to start Saturday against North Alabama.
Defensive lineman Peyton Moore, who missed last week with an upper-body injury, is also expected back.
Who else will join them on the field is still in question.
Bohannon said 10 to 12 players missed practice on Monday because of a flu-like illness that has spread among the team. Bohannon expected the players to miss practice again Wednesday, and said that if players could not practice, they would not play Saturday.
