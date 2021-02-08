When Kennesaw State takes the field for the first game of the spring season, it will do so as the No. 7 team in the country.
That is where the Owls were in the Hero Sports Spring Pre-season top-25, which was released Monday. They trail only defending national champion North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Weber State, James Madison, Villanova and Northern Iowa.
Furman, Illinois State and North Carolina A&T complete the top 10. Other teams of interest include future ASUN conference member Jacksonville State at No. 18, defending Big South champion Monmouth at No. 22, Wofford at No. 23 and Chattanooga at No. 24.
In addition, linebacker Bryson Armstrong was selected to the Hero Sports Preseason All-American team. The former Kell High School standout enters his senior season as the Owls all-time leader in tackles with 284, forced fumbles (5), fumbles recovered (5), and he is tied with former defensive lineman Desmond Johnson with 17 sacks.
Armstrong, a former Jerry Rice Award winner and the reigning Big South Defensive Player of the Year, has been an All-American all three years of his career. As he heads into his final season as a member of the Owls, he was recently named the most likely player from the conference to be selected in the NFL Draft, by STATS FCS.
Kennesaw State will try to win its third Big South title in the last four years this spring. It will also be trying to make its fourth straight FCS playoff appearance. Currently, the Owls are one of five teams to win at least one playoff game in each of the last three seasons.
KSU, which went 11-3 in 2019 and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs, will open the season against Shorter at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Feb. 27.
