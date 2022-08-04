Already named a preseason All-American and a preseason conference offensive player of the year, Kennesaw State quarterback Xavier Shepherd added another preseason honor Wednesday.
The junior was named to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Shepherd was a finalist for the award in 2021 after putting together a record-breaking year for Kennesaw State. The Nashville, Tennessee, native set single-season program records in passing yards (1,341) and passing touchdowns (15), while ending the year ranked first in the FCS in rushing touchdowns (23).
Shepherd joined former quarterback Chandler Burks, now the Owls' quarterbacks and B-backs coach, as the only Kennesaw State players to be nominated for the Walter Payton Award.
Other preseason accolades Shepherd has collected include being named a STATS Perform Preseason All-American, the ASUN Conference's Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-ASUN.
14 Owls named to Phil Steele Preseason All-ASUN team
The preseason accolades continued to roll in for Kennesaw State, with 14 players named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-ASUN teams.
Running back Isaac Foster earned three spots on the list, including first-team kick returner and all-purpose, in addition to third-team running back.
Quarterback Xavier Shepherd, offensive lineman Zion Katina and defensive lineman Travis Bell were also named first-team selections. Shepherd was the lone Owl selected to the Phil Steele Preseason All-American team, earning second-team honors.
Kicker Nathan Robertson, running back Iaan Cousin, offensive lineman Terrell Paxton, defensive lineman Desmond Scott and linebacker Garland Benyard earned second-team honors.
Third-team selections included wide receiver Xavier Hill, offensive linemen James Dawson and Matt Olson, defensive back Markeith Montgomery and Gabriel Benyard as a kick returner.
(0) comments
