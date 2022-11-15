KENNESAW -- The 2022 season has been one that has left Kennesaw State football coach Brian Bohannon scratching his head.
Every time the Owls have seemed to take a step forward -- like going on the road and beat then-No. 15 Tennessee-Martin for their third straight win two weeks ago -- they then took at least one, if not two or three, steps back.
That is what happened again last Saturday when Austin Peay came into Fifth Third Bank Stadium and beat Kennesaw State 31-14.
The loss not only stopped the Owls' winning streak, but it made sure they would end the season with a losing ASUN Conference record, and it brought to an end any hope Kennesaw State (5-5, 1-3) had for earning at least a share of the ASUN title.
"We didn't play well Saturday," Bohannon said. "It's disappointing and frustrating. We were poor on offense. We didn't do anything very well. We had made a lot of progress defensively, I thought we took a step back from that progress.
"You have some stuff on the line conference-wise, and we have not been able to respond to that all year."
During its winning streak, Kennesaw State averaged 253 yards a game on the ground, including 283 against Tennessee-Martin. Last Saturday, Austin Peay held the Owls to 158 yards on 51 carries, for an average of 3.1 yards per rush.
Combine that with the fact Kennesaw State had five turnovers, and it was too much to overcome.
Bohannon said a lot of this issues started last Monday, when the team did not practice well, which carried on all week.
As the Owls heads into their season finale at Eastern Kentucky, Bohannon said the team practiced much better this Monday than last, though will need to beat the Colonels in order to avoid the first losing season in the program's eight-year history.
While non-committal on a depth chart during his weekly news conference Tuesday, Bohannon said there might be a lot of new names in the lineup.
"We are banged-up," he said. You'll probably see guys you haven't seen play all year play on Saturday, but we want a bunch of guys to draw in and go fight and try to finish this thing right.
"It's been very frustrating. We had started making some progress. We won some games, trending the right way in some areas. This year has been unique in so many ways. It's been the furthest of what we have been."
On the air
Saturday's game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
