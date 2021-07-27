The chip on Kennesaw State’s shoulder just got a little bigger.
The Owls were selected to finish second in the Big South Conference by the league coaches and media during the Tuesday's football media day in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kennesaw State received 117 points and one first-place vote, trailing two-time reigning conference champion Monmouth (141 points, 16 first-place votes).
Conference newcomer North Carolina A&T (100) ranked third, followed by Charleston Southern (85), Campbell (82), Gardner-Webb (59), Hampton (35) and Robert Morris (29). Charleston Southern also got a first-place vote.
In addition to the second-place prediction, only three Kennesaw State players were selected to the Big South's preseason all-conference team -- Isaac Foster, Jake Lassiter and Nathan Robertson.
Monmouth led the way with 20 all-conference selections, with junior running back Juwon Farri and senior defensive back Anthony Budd named offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively.
Kennesaw State was second, with its three players earning the program’s five spots.
Foster was named to the first team as a punt and kick returner, along with receiving an honorable mention as a running back. In the spring season, the senior from Summerville returned nine kickoffs for 208 yards -- a 23.1-yard average.
It was not the first time Foster had been recognized for his abilities as a returner. As a freshman, he was the first player in league history to rush for two 100-yard kickoff return touchdowns during the same season, and he was named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year.
Although his 2019 sophomore season was cut short due to injury, Foster was named to the all-conference second team for his special teams work.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Foster is going to have a huge impact on this year’s upcoming offense. Foster was the Owls' second-leading rusher in the spring, gaining 229 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts.
“He is one of our best running backs, and one of the best kids on our team,” Bohannon said. “He is a phenomenal player and a heck of a kid.”
Lassiter, a graduate student offensive lineman from Coral Springs, Florida, was named to his first-team.
The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Lassiter has been a piece of some of the better running games in the Football Championship Subdivision over recent years. In 2019, he played 12 out of 13 games for the best rushing attack in the FCS, and last spring, blocked for the second-ranked rushing attack in the nation.
Robertson, the first-team kicker, has been a staple for Kennesaw State. The senior from Columbus is 17-of-23 on field goals for his career and has only missed two of 93 extra-point attempts.
Despite being voted second in the poll and finishing 14th overall in total defense in FCS during the spring schedule, the Owls had no defensive players selected for the preseason team or given honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.