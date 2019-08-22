Kennesaw State was ranked No. 10 in the American Football Coaches Association's preseason Football Championship Subdivision poll, which was released earlier this week.
The Owls fell in behind defending national champion North Dakota State, which will open at No. 1. James Madison, Eastern Washington, South Dakota State and UC Davis rounded out the top five.
Other teams of note included Jacksonville State at No. 6, Wofford at No. 8, Furman at No. 17, North Carolina A&T at No. 19 and Elon at No. 21.
The No. 10 ranking fell in line with most other national polls. The Owls were ranked 10th by STATS, Lindy’s had them third and Athlon had them at 14th.
Last year, Kennesaw State finished No. 5 in the FCS and was ranked as high as second. The Owls will begin their trek toward a potential third straight Big South Conference championship Aug. 31 when they host Point at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
FREE TAILGATES
Kennesaw State will offer fans a free tailgate experience prior to home games during the 2019 season.
Owl Town, which will be located at the Owls’ Nest, off Busbee Drive and across from the stadium, will open three hours prior to kickoff and offer music, entertainment, vendors and child-friendly activities. The first 200 fans will be able to get free food from J.D.’s Bar-B-Que.
Owl Town will close 30 minutes before game time, but food trucks will still be available inside the stadium.
Food trucks for the season opener against Point will be Yom, which calls itself a “healthy, fast-casual eatery,” and Jalapeno Corndogs, which will offer traditional game-day favorites.
