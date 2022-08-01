KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State opened camp for its eighth season of FCS football Monday and coach Brian Bohannon said he saw a little bit of everything.
He said players were working and competing, but also dragging a little bit by the time the first of 12 scheduled camp practices came to an end.
"We've been able to do some OTA's around here and there were some guys who struggled with the adjustment," he said. "We had some guys who didn't have their helmet on right and get out on time. The urgency we like wasn't there.
"But it's Day 1. We did see some guys competing and some of the younger guys will step up."
One of the biggest advantages to the beginning of the 2022 season compared to the 2021 fall schedule was the number of players in red non-contact jerseys. When camp opened last season there were as many as 20 to 25 players who were hurt or injured, and that number seemed to remain consistent throughout the year. Monday, there were only eight players wearing red.
"It's not what we want," Bohannon said. "Most of them are soft tissue injuries. It's unfortunate because we only have two weeks of camp, but it is better than a year ago."
Monday's practice began the first of two straight weeks of nothing but football for the team before the beginning of school. Bohannon said its one of the best parts of the football season.
"Ball and team," he said. "That's it for 12 days. It's the most important component."
Bohannon said there are a lot of team-building exercises and events that will happen. Each day each position group has a specific task to work on. In the evening, with the fact there are so many new teams on the schedules, players will be charged with putting together scouting reports to present to the group. In each case, it offers additional chances for the team to bond.
Once camp ends, the team will begin its usual after school practice schedule, which will lead to the season opener on Sept. 1 at Samford in Birmingham, Alabama.
