KENNESAW -- All-American honors continue to accumulate for Kennesaw State's Bryson Armstrong, Dorian Walker and Isaac Foster.
The trio was named to Phil Steele's preseason FCS All-American team as fourth-teamers.
It is the latest in a long line of acknowledgements for Armstrong. The former Kell High School standout is already a two-time Big South Conference first-team selection, 2017 Jerry Rice Award winner as the best freshman in the FCS, and this year's Big South Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Armstrong, a linebacker, and Walker, a former Mount Paran Christian star defensive back, were also named second-team preseason All-Americans by STATS.
Walker and Foster, named as the kick returner on Steele's team, were also Big South first-team selections last year
FOOTBALL AND MUSIC
Kennesaw State is offering a football-country music doubleheader for its fans Oct. 26.
The Owls will host Northern Alabama for the first time that Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Following the game, fans are encouraged to stay as Zach Seabaugh, a Marietta native and former contestant on "The Voice," will perform at the stadium, starting approximately 7 p.m.
One ticket is good for both events. Prices range from $15 to $50, and tickets can be purchased through the KSU Athletics website at KSUOwls.com.
NUMBERS GAME
After four years of always seeming to know which Owls was wearing what number, fans will need a new roster to keep up with the changes for 2019.
With the inaugural class having departed, No. 3 is no longer being worn by decorated quarterback Chandler Burks. That number is now owned by Iaan Cousin, a freshman running back from Mount Zion High School in Carrollton.
Nykeem Farrow, a freshman running back from Bleckley County High School in Cochran, will wear the familiar No. 15 once worn by receiver Justin Sumpter. Another freshman running back, Cade Radam from Creekview High School in Canton, will take over the No. 33 from running back Darnell Holland, and Kareem Taylor, a transfer linebacker from Shorter, will wear the No. 41 formerly worn by linebacker Anthony Gore Jr.
MAKING THE GRADES
Thirty-four members of the Kennesaw State football team were recently recognized as members of the Big South Presidential Honor Roll.
Each of the players earned better than a 3.0 grade-point average for the 2018-19 school year. Burks, a two-time Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year, was one of five football players in the conference to earn a 4.0 GPA.
In all, Kennesaw State had 181 athletes across all sports named to the ASUN Academic Honor Roll. The number set a new school record, with 72.4 percent of the Owls' student-athletes competing in the ASUN earning a 3.0 GPA or better.
