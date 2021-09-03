KENNESAW -- For most of fall camp, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon talked about how he was looking forward to seeing what transfer defensive back and linebacker Welton Spottsville could do once he got into a game situation.
It did not take too long to find out.
Late in the third quarter of Thursday's season opener against Reinhardt, with the Eagles gaining momentum, Spottsville's athletic and acrobatic interception wowed the crown and drew some praise from his coach.
"I think it was pretty spectacular," Bohannon said. "To be honest with you, go back and look at his high school tape and he's all offense. He just played a little bit on defense. So he's got great ball skills and that was pretty special."
Spottsville transferred to Kennesaw State in the offseason from North Carolina, after playing in 22 games mainly on special teams over his first two seasons with the Tar Heels. When he chose North Carolina, he was a three-star prospect at wide receiver who was the No. 32 player in North Carolina and the No. 75 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals.
"We were trying to hang on to any ounce of momentum we can at that point in time, which was not very much, but that was a huge play in the game. No question, it was a heck of a play," Bohannon said. "We expect big things out (Spottsville)."
Other new faces
With running back and return specialist Isaac Foster sidelined for the first game, it gave a couple of other players a chance to show what they could do, and Nykeem Farrow and Iaan Cousins took full advantage.
Farrow finished the game with 55 rushing yards -- including a 20-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game -- and three kickoff returns for 61 yards. Cousins ran for times for 34 yards -- with a long of 23 that set up the second Kennesaw State touchdown -- and he caught a pass for 10 yards.
"We knew going in those guys, who have been in a small role up to now, would have to play a lot more, and I thought they did some really good things," Bohannon said. "Those guys are going to have to be big-time contributors for us. They did some good stuff -- you know, Isaac's out, so those guys had to fill in returning kicks, returning punts, and we took care of that and did some decent things."
Police alert doesn't affect game
Three hours before the game's 8 p.m. kickoff, university officials announced there had been an active shooting situation just north of the Kennesaw State campus.
A man was shot and killed at the TownPark Crossing apartments on George Busbee Parkway -- east of campus on the opposite side of Interstate 75 -- causing a police manhunt and a "secure in place" alert for those on the Kennesaw State campus.
The alert was lifted shortly after 6 p.m., and the game went on as scheduled. Bohannon said the coaching staff did not tell the players too many details during that time as they congregated at the football team's offices just off campus.
"We knew about it," Bohannon said. "I don't think our kids really knew what was going on. The majority of the team was already in our building. There were a few who were still in the dorm, and they ended up staying in the dorm, but the majority of our kids were in the building. We went as scheduled until we were told not to. We wanted to be clear through the public safety and everybody else before we came over to the stadium, so (we were going) as scheduled until someone told us not to.
"We had them in a secure place, so anybody that wasn't in the building that was on our team was being communicated on campus by the appropriate people, and then we waited until we were clear. We we're fortunate with whatever was going on. We were able to stay on schedule and get over here."
Moran debuts in punting role
Former North Cobb High School standout Ben Moran won the Kennesaw State punting job as a walk-on freshman, and in his first action Thursday night, he had three punts for a 33.7-yard average, a long of 35 and one downed inside the 20.
Those efforts were significantly better than his first rushing attempt.
Midway through the fourth quarter, while Moran was in punt formation, a snap sailed over his head. He retreated and grabbed the ball, but then was thrown for a further loss, left him to be credited for one carry for minus-9 yards.
Armstrong watch
While the main focus Thursday was on Reinhardt, many of the Kennesaw State faithful kept one eye on the Boise State-UCF game.
Bryson Armstrong, a Kell High School grad and former Owls standout, was starting at a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Knights after arriving as a graduate transfer. He finished his first game with six tackles, including three solo.
